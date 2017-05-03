McDowell County Sheriff's Department Moves into 911 Center Building

The McDowell County Sheriff's Department is now in the 911 Center building off of U.S. Route 52.

People in the community like Daniel Guidi, War resident, said it's a big upgrade.

"It's bright, it's light," Guidi said. "It's got windows. It's not like the old dungeon they were in before."

For McDowell County deputies, this move means more space, better technology and an overall improvement in building infrastructure.

"We got a better heating system, cooling system," Martin B. West, McDowell County Sheriff, said. "We're right under 911, so we have to get papers from them all the time, so that'll help us. And we're in close proximity to the court houses."

It took about a year to complete the move. A broken heat pump stalled the process by almost a month.

But West said the wait was worth it.

"We're glad we finally got moved and everything seems to be falling into place for us," West said.

The community appears to agree.

"Oh I'm glad they moved it," Guidi said. "It was the ideal thing to do."

McDowell County commissioners tell us the old sheriff's office in downtown Welch will be used as a day report center.

