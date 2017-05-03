Nine students charged in break-in at Summers County High School

UPDATE: Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. by Joe Putrelo

Nine Summers County High school seniors with promising futures could soon have criminal records, all for an alleged senior prank.

59News captured exclusive video of some of the students being arraigned in Summers County Magistrate Court the afternoon of Thursday, May 4, 2017. They allegedly broke into Summers County High School Monday, May 1, 2017 and destroyed about $8,000 to $10,000 worth of school property.

People in the Hinton community with ties to the school are furious.

"They should be punished just like any other person over 18 years old," John Leftridge, a Summers County High School alum, said. "I just think it's despicable and something should be done about it."

Kristin Cook, Summers County prosecutor, said criminal charges were filed against the students.

Six of the adult students, Jay Hess, Kegan Hartwell, Dacota Thomas, Johnathan Kessler, Ashton McNicholas and Whittney Justice are charged with felony crimes of breaking and entering, destruction of property, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit destruction of property and the misdemeanor offense of petit larceny. Three other adult suspects Brittney Justice, Dakota New and Travis McMillion were also charged with breaking and entering and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering as part of the prank.

"These adult students interrupted the education process not only at the high school but throughout the county," Cook told 59News. "This is unacceptable behavior and not tolerated by the school or the criminal justice system."

Alumni of the school 59News spoke with said they had never heard of any senior prank like that before. Leftridge said this one went way too far.

"Nobody should have to deal with that going to school," he added.

Cook said the students are facing, "significant," jail time.

The Summers County Schools superintendent was unavailable to comment today and the Summers County High School principal declined to comment. It has not been confirmed if the students will still graduate as of Thursday, May 4, 2017.

Follow @Joe_Putrelo on Twitter.

UPDATE: Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 4 p.m.

Felony charges have been filed in a breaking and entering case at Summers County High School which led to thousands of dollars in damage and interrupted the educational process at the school and across the county. There were a total of nine students charged on Thursday.

Jay Hess, Kegan Hartwell, Dacota Thomas, Johnathan Kessler, Ashton McNicholas and Whittney Justice are charged with Breaking and Entering, Destruction of Property, two counts of Conspiracy and misdemeanor Petit Larceny. Brittney Justice, Dakota New and Travis McMillion are charged as accessories to the breaking and entering and conspiracy.

UPDATE: May 3 at 9:20 p.m.: Early Monday morning West Virginia State Police were dispatched to Summers County High School after receiving reports of breaking and entering.

After investigating Sergeant David McMillan determined a group of students racked up roughly $10,000 in property damage to the school. Some of the vandalism included leaving behind human feces on a desk, destroying the auditorium with paint and damaging the hallways.

A total of nine seniors were involved, seven men and two women, some were athletes on the school's football and basketball teams.

"Upon arrival I was able to identify an entry point on the rear of the facility," Sgt. McMillan said. "Students were student athletes, a couple of those individuals had scholarships to different areas, members of the community had enlisted in the military in various things they had intended to do after high school."

Dawna Sandidge is a parent at the school and said it was a terrible act that went way too far.

"It was a horrible situation for all involved and they made some pretty bad decisions and mistakes and now they are going to have to deal with that," she said.

All nine students involved will be facing criminal charges on Thursday, May 3. We're told Summers County High School will also take disciplinary action.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thousands of dollars worth of damage is done to Summers County High School during a break-in on Monday, May 1, 2017. According to troopers with West Virginia State Police, the damage was both inside and outside the building. The destruction is estimated between $8,000 and $10,000.

Investigators said there are nine seniors who attend the high school who have been connected to the crime. Criminal charges are expected to be filed in the case.

State Troopers are working on the investigation with the Summers County Prosecuting Attorney, Summers County High School administrators and the Summers County Board of Education.

The students are also expected to face disciplinary action from the Board of Education.