Convenience store in Green Valley robbed

Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department are asking for help from the community to find the person who robbed the KO convenience store on Monday, May 1, 2017. Investigators said a person wearing a mask came into the store in Green Valley at around 9:45 p.m. and took an undisclosed amount of money. Further details on the robbery have not been released.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact detectives in the Mercer County Sheriff's Office at 304-487-8364. Anonymous tips can also be left with CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867) or by going to the CrimeStoppersWV web site. Tips can also be left on your phone or mobile device by using the P3 Tips App, which can be downloaded here, or you can use the form below.