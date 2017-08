WAYNE COUNTY, WV - According to a release from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, two men died after a vehicle accident late on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. It occurred along Route 152 near Wayne.

Larry Joe Harless, 56 of Ardel Road, Wayne died in the accident. The second victim was was Gary Philip “Phil” Maynard 42 of Lavalette. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is investigating.