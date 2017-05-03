UPDATE: Work on power lines slows traffic on coalfields expressway

Officials with the West Virginia Division of Highway in Raleigh County have confirmed that the Coalfields Expressway will be closed intermittently until around May 27, 2017. The DOH has narrowed the road to one lane each direction to allow for infrastructure work by Appalachian Power. The company is working to replace miles of outdated power lines across several counties in West Virginia. They are spending $80 million dollars in McDowell County alone.

The Coalfields Expressway will be closed for no more than 15 minutes at a time during the construction. This is to allow helicopters to pass over the roadway while carrying cargo suspended beneath them. There is no schedule for when these closures will occur. The work schedule could change depending on the weather or other unforeseen circumstances.