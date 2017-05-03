Body of missing Kanawha County man found near Beckley

A pair of boys who were riding ATVs in Crab Orchard on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 came across a dead body. It was found in the woods near Cleveland School Road.

According to investigators with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, the body was identified as Jason Rodney McNeely, 38, of Charleston, WV. He is originally from Logan County, but has family in Raleigh County. He was reported missing on Monday, and had last been seen in Beckley on Saturday.

The case is still under investigation. There is no word on cause of death. The body was taken to the Office of the State Medical Examiner.