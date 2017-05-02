Fayette County School Board holds closure hearings at Meadow Bridge

Fayette County School Administrators held two public school closure hearings at Meadow Bridge High School.

Meadow Bridge residents like Angela Gilkerson took the platform during the public hearing, looking for answers about consolidation plans for the community.

"These people are here tonight because we are a strong knit community and when you take a school out of a community, your community crumbles and these kids, they have to drive 40, 45 minutes to take the children to the mall, to take them to a decent restaurant, so this is all that we have in this area," Gilkerson said.

Fayette County's Facilities Plan also includes expanding Meadow Bridge Elementary School from kindergarten through 8th grade. But, Angelica Carothers likes her children's current small school setting at Meadow Bridge Elementary. That's why she's against plans for expansion.

"We want to keep a small school because our kids, it's working for them. I know they're doing well. If they go into a bigger school I don't think they'll get the attention they're getting now," Carother's said.

Fayette County School Superintendent Terry George says the board will vote on whether or not to close the school on May 16th.

"The elementary school here is staying. It's just being reconfigured, it's the high school that if the board votes to move that would move into schools either out into Greenbrier County or into Midland Trail High School," George said.

The next series of public school closure hearings will take place on Thursday at Oak Hill and Fayetteville High Schools.