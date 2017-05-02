Local bank, devastated by the June floods, reopens their doors

Summit Community Bank in Rainelle held their re-opening celebration Tuesday evening. Members of the community were invited to see the new state of the art facility.

Chairman, Charlie Maddy, hopes this rebuild will help bring a sense of normalcy for the town.

"The bank has been here for so many years, seeing it rebuilt where it has been for so many years, and seeing it reopen and seeing it rejuvenated, we hope it helps in terms of the spirit and general feeling of the community that we are building back and we are going to see Rainelle prosper again," Maddy said.

The bank opens at 8:30 in the morning from Monday-Saturday.