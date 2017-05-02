Dinosaur Live Set For May 16 In Princeton

The Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton are proud to announce Australia's very own Dinosaur Zoo Live.

The show hits the stage on May 16 and features education and entertainment for the entire family. The performance is all aimed at experiencing what life was like with these creatures more than 65 million years ago.

"We have actual dinosaurs coming to the Chuck Mathena Center on May 16, these guys are awesome the show is from Australia this the US tour of Earth Dinosaurs zoo Live," Marketing Director, Deb McCarthy said.

Tickets are $17 dollars for kids and $20 for adults. Groups of ten get a 10 percent discount. For more information visit www.chuckmathenacenter.org/