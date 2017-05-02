Missing Cattle located in Camp Creek - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Missing Cattle located in Camp Creek

By Kamrel Eppinger, Reporter
FLAT TOP -

Six cows that went missing last week have been located at Camp Creek State Park and are back home in Flat Top.

Owner, Doug Cochran said he is grateful for the community's help with spotting them and getting them back home. 

"We were able to get them back with the help of 59news, our neighbors spotters the camp creek state park employees and everyone that's help its been a long ordeal and we are happy top get them back it feels good to see them in the pasture where they belong," Cochran said.

The cattle went missing after a stray dog chased them away. 

