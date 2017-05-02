Plans In Place To Relocate Princeton City Hall

City officials in Princeton are expanding their municipal offices. Right now a deal is on the table for the city to acquire the former Dean Company factory plant.

The new hall will be located along Bee street and Stafford drive. Princeton city manager, Kenneth Clay said the city plans to turn the property into a municipal city complex. It would ultimately house administrative offices, the police and fire departments, and public works. The project would be considered a major upgrade especially for the police and public works.

"They are working on conditions that are really now conducive to comfort you might say in public works that's the old airport hangers that we're converted decades ago into public works buildings and the police department is in a facility that's cramped," Clay said.

Clay also said there re plans to house a state of the art recreational center. The current focus is on securing federal grants for construction to transform the building to accommodate the administrative offices for the police and fire department. The initial construction would cost about 2 million dollars.