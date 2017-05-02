WV Residents Hold Onto Hope While Battling The Opioid Epidemic

Often, the rise of drug addiction goes hand-in-hand with economic downturns. That would be true for West Virginia as well. As the coal industry declined, people saw the loss of jobs.

Brandon Rhodes lives in McDowell County. To him, the opioid epidemic an everyday part of life.

Rhodes said, "I lost a lot of friends which I'm not the only one. Everybody round here knows somebody that's lost someone and that's the saddest thing."

But, It wasn't always that way. What many see as a county in ruins was once bustling and an economic hub for the state.

Honorable Judge Booker Stephens said, "In the 1940s and 50s, the population of this county was over 100,000 people and Welch being the county seat, everybody would come to Welch on the weekends."

Life was good. Back in the day, Welch was where people would come to the movie theaters and go shopping. The prosperity didn't last. The number of opportunities began to dwindle, and young people started to leave in droves. As people moved out, crime and drug activity moved in. It only takes one accident, one debilitating disease, or losing your job to start down the slippery slope toward drowning in debt, losing your savings, and winding up destitute. It's a reality Sheriff Martin West deals with every day.

West said, "What's so bad is when you have economic problems, it's not gonna stop the drug problem. It's gonna escalate them because people gets on drugs and they got these habits and they got to get out and get money some way. They break into homes. They steal things that other people worked for. When I started, 9 out of 10 crimes were drug related and it hasn't gotten any better."

For Brandon Rhodes, he's lost friends to the fight and wants something done to change things.

Rhodes said, "It's not the addicts fault at all. They need to put in some kind of I believe methadone clinic or something to help the folks around here because there's nothing except dope."

McDowell County Probation Officer Kenneth Williams said, "Anytime I've spoke with people in the addiction community that was one of the things I heard regularly was there's no jobs, there's nothing to look forward to so the only thing they have to do is turn to opioids and addiction as something to pass the time they've said."

Williams is a probation officer who works with addicted criminals daily. The numbers tell a grim story in McDowell County. It has the highest rate of opioid prescriptions in the country and second for overdose deaths caused by prescription opioids. Those on the front lines of the drug epidemic in places like McDowell County, aren't willing to give up. They believe there is hope and it starts with believing in what matters most, the people who live here.

Williams said, "There's a lot of good people in this county that are trying to do things to make it a more positive place for the younger generation. I don't think McDowell County is dead. I think it can come back."

Sheriff West said, "McDowell County, their best resources are people you know and people are resilient. They'll come back but we need the leadership right now more than ever to bring us out of this problem. In my opinion, McDowell County should be comparable to Raleigh County or Mercer County. The state's in economic problems but hopefully with some better leadership, we can come out of these problems and be prosperous again."

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 1 out of every 6 Americans is living in poverty. More than 3 million of those need treatment for some sort of addiction. Less than of a quarter of those will get it.