Valley College to Hold Job and Resource Fair in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. -

A local college is holding a job and resource fair this week. 

It's happening Thursday May 4, 2017 at the Valley College Beckley campus. People of all ages and experience levels are welcome. 

Different companies will be hiring people for full and part time jobs. 

"The event just opens several doors for people who attend, whether it's finding a job or finding a network connection," Mariah Ritterbush, Valley College Beckley campus coordinator, said. "We just hope the community comes out and takes advantage of the different opportunities on Thursday."

The Valley College Beckley campus job and resource fair will start Thursday at 10 a.m. It will run until 2 p.m.

