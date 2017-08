Several fire departments responded to a brush fire in Greenbrier County Tuesday, May 2.

The fire started around noon on Muddy Creek Mountain Road.

Ronceverte, Tri-County, Alderson, and the Women's Prison Fire Departments responded to the scene.

Firefighters tell 59 News the windy conditions sparked the fire after a tree fell on a power line.

It is unknown how bad the damage is, but firefighters believe the fire burned through more than a dozen acres.