59News to Participate in Women's Resource Center Fundraiser

BECKLEY, W.Va. -

59News is proud to raise money for domestic violence awareness in an upcoming event. 

Come out to see us Monday, May 8th at Padrino's Italian restaurant in Beaver. We'll be there for the Women's Resource Center's annual Celebrity Night.

You can have a fun time and a bite to eat while raising money and awareness for a good cause.

"It's a good fundraiser for us, it helps us raise a little bit of money and gives us a nice platform to get out and talk to as many people as we can about these issues," Ryan Gilkerson, Women's Resource Center board of directors president, said.

All the fun will start Monday May 8, 2017 at 5 p.m. at Padrino's. Our own Shannon Clowe, Kamrel Eppinger and Brandon Van Sickel will be there. 

The event will run until 8 p.m.

