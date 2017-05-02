Talcott Fire Dept. Progresses to Reopen

The Talcott Fire Department in Summers County is making major improvements to reopen.

The department's building is being renovated with crews knocking down old walls and repainting. Volunteers are donating their time to make these upgrades to the department in order to meet the state's standards.

Those involved said this past year has been a lot of work. "There's new electric at one end, we put walls at one end, it's been long, it's been frustrating as progress takes time but it's coming together," said the President with the Board of Trustees for the Talcott Fire Department, Jim Wiseman.

The department now has 20 volunteers on their roster. They will have an inspection at the end of this month and that will determine when and if they will reopen their doors to the community.

While the Talcott Fire Department is excited with the progress they have made, they aren't the only ones. Residents living in the area are happy about the progress made.

As a resident who lives three doors down from the Talcott Fire Department, Amanda Greco said she is ecstatic the building is making strides to serve the community once again. "They have worked a lot on it, they've tore out painted," said Greco.

Greco is one of 3,000 people the Talcott Fire Department is in charge of serving. Without the department responding to emergencies, it's been a major concern for residents like Greco. "You know we do have fire departments around, but by the time they get here it's 30 minutes or so, it's so nice to have our Fire Department back," said Greco.

The volunteer departments in the area share that same affection. "I would love to have them reopen, it would be a big help.," said the Fire Chief with the Tri-County Fire Department, Jim Massey.

Since the shutdown of the Talcott Fire Department last July, Tri-County is one of two other volunteer departments that helps respond to emergencies in the Talcott area.

Massey said having Talcott reopen who be more efficient for the community. "It will help us a whole lot and get someone there quicker than us coming all the way from Alderson," said Massey.

If the Talcott Fire Department passes their inspection and the state approves, the department could reopen by sometime this June.