City of Beckley Scrambles to Find New River Park Pool Lifeguards

One of Beckley's most popular summer hang out spots is struggling to find enough lifeguards.

Leslie Baker, Beckley city director of parks and recreation, said she may have to trim the hours of the New River Park pool.

"There are some options that we have open to us," Baker said. "I certainly hope that we're not to the point where we can't open it at all, it would be so devastating. We literally have hundreds of people a day who visit."

One of the most disappointing reasons for the city of Beckley potentially having to cut the hours of the New River Park pool is the cost just to get it ready.

Baker told 59News it's several thousands dollars just to prepare the pool for its opening day every single year.

"The only days we're not busy are days that it rains, and of course everybody stays home," Baker said. "So it would be a huge disappointment."

New River Park could see new lifeguards come in through the YMCA of Southern West Virginia. The Y is offering Red Cross training this week at its pool.

It's something Zachary Sanger, YMCA lifeguard, said has been a rewarding experience.

"It's just a lot of swimming," Sanger said. "I mean you just have to build your endurance, that's the biggest part. That and then understanding exactly what you have to do for the test. Because once you understand what you're doing, it's not that bad."

The New River Park pool is still scheduled to open on Memorial Day, 2017.

The YMCA Red Cross lifeguard training starts Friday May 5, 2017 with a pretest. You can still sign up by calling the Y at (304) 252-0715.

