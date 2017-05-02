Surveillance Video Released Of Bank Robbery In Iaeger As Troopers Search For Suspect

West Virginia State Police from the Welch Detachment are following up on leads after a bank was robbed on May 1, 2017 in Iaeger.

Troopers are now releasing surveillance of the robbery. It happened at the Pioneer Community Bank. Troopers said the FBI is also investigating. A man with a handgun went into the bank and demanded money and ran from the scene and was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash. He is described as a white man who stands at around 6-feet tall. He was wearing camouflage coveralls and a face mask. As of Tuesday May 2, 2017, troopers were still searching for the suspect.

Sgt. R.T. Stinson said, "If anybody in the public that was around the area at that time anywhere between 11:30 a.m. and 12 may of seen a male walking from that area, it would be appreciated if they would give us a call and let us know any type of description that they may have."

The bank was back open on Tuesday. None of the employees were injured. Anonymous information can be left at the CrimeStoppersWV website.