From Prescription to Addiction: How Addiction Starts

An opioid is a narcotic that provides powerful pain relief. Abuse often starts when a person is trying to relieve some sort of constant or recurring pain. That was the case for Larry East. "I was once a paramedic and I got injured on the job," East said.

East was lifting a patient when he injured his back more than 10 years ago. He was prescribed narcotic pain killers shortly after. "When I first went to the doctor, I was prescribed lortabs and then it progressed from there into something stronger," East said. But it didn't stop at lortabs. He soon started taking percocet. Eventually, even an oxycodone prescription from his doctor wasn't enough.

"It gradually progressed into a dependency and then it was full blown addiction, on into buying stuff off the street because what I was getting from the doctor was no longer strong enough. I knew I had a problem, and, for me, I had to hit rock bottom. I mean, I had to absolutely hit rock bottom. Rock bottom was jail," East said.

What started as a legitimate health issue, turned into an opioid dependency. Doctor Ahmed Faheem said this story is all too common. "They get started on opiates for all the good intentions to start with and then, their body starts getting dependent upon it and it becomes never ending cycle," Faheem said.

Faheem said patients not only form a physical dependency, but a psychological addiction. "All of us have got these opioid receptors in our brain, and those are the receptors that primarily deal with giving a pleasure sensation, euphoria, and that makes them feel good - at least on a temporary basis," Faheem said.

And for East, a way to mask the pain of losing a job he once loved, was turning to pills. "I guess it was a feeling of being lost and at the time, the drugs were a way to mask it up, to make it just not be there. I didn't have to deal with it if I had that," East said.

The never-ending cycle of drug addiction eventually brought him to Four Seasons recovery Center in Bluefield, WV. "I don't regret for one minute the addiction, going to jail, coming to the recovery center because it's got me where I am today. It's been a growing experience. I'm a stronger person than I was 16 years ago," East said.

East is now a staff member at the recovery center where he first sought help. "To know where I was two years ago and where I am today, and also to be a part of these guys lives, watch them come in here, and be just like I was two years ago, and watch them progress through the program," East said.

Now, he's helping men, just like him, find healing from addiction.