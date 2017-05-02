Federal mine safety agency warns about miners working alone

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Federal mine safety officials are warning mine operators about several on-the-job deaths this year of miners who were working alone.

The U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration says five miners have died while working alone since the year began. Two of those deaths occurred in coal mines, and the others were at non-metal mines.

The federal agency says it is focusing on communicating best practices with operators and miners during routine inspections. MSHA says mines should have procedures in place to account for the whereabouts of every miner.

Two workers, one in an Iowa limestone mine and another in a Kentucky coal mine, died in work accidents within 24 hours of each other in January, MSHA says. Both men were working in an area of the mine by themselves.

