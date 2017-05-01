Hamilton lifts Reds to 4-3, 10-inning win over Pirates

A West Virginia high school football coach who led his team to three state championships has resigned after being charged in a solicitation case.
A former Marshall University football player has pleaded guilty to two battery charges in an attack on two men he saw kissing.
High schools across the region began their fall football practices Monday, July 31st. These next few weeks are all about getting used to the heat and humidity Shady Spring High Head Coach, Vince Culicerto, was excited to be back on the field, but made sure his players stayed safe and hydrated during the hot temperatures. "There are certain times where temperatures get so hot that they're suppose to practice without their helmets and we keep our eye ...
Coming in to Monday morning, everyone was chasing the leader, Landon Perry. He had a 3-shot Lead over his playing partners Chris Daniels and Jackson Hill to begin the final round. The course had many of the golfers shaking their heads, but Perry was able to stay cool under pressure, and win the Tournament with a final round 72.
Last season the Houston Texans defense was known for dominating the trenches and getting after opposing quarterbacks. For the coaching staff, a practice in full pads says a lot about the team and what they can expect this season.
It's the first time many of these players have even seen the state of West Virginia and it's obviously a much different venue than their usual location in Houston. Head Coach Bill O'Brien says that he hopes the destination camp will bring his players together and they'll have an opportunity to grow as a team.
The Concord University Men's Basketball team will open the 2017-18 season at the CIAA-MEC Challenge in Winston-Salem, North Carolina with matchups against Fayetteville State and Winston-Salem State November 10 and 11. The Mountain Lions home opener is scheduled for November 15 versus Mercer County rival Bluefield State.
The Greenbrier Resort announced they will hold their annual Greenbrier classic July 3-9 but getting to this point wasn't easy after the floods destroyed their golf course.
On Saturday, Greenbrier Resort Owner Jim Justice announced the newest Member of the Greenbrier Team. PGA Tour Professional Phil Mickelson is coming off a 2016 Ryder Cup Victory and is ready to lend a hand to White Sulphur Springs.
Phil Mickelson is playing in the Greenbrier Classic this year at a tournament where he's never made the cut.
