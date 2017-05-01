Hamilton lifts Reds to 4-3, 10-inning win over Pirates - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Hamilton lifts Reds to 4-3, 10-inning win over Pirates

Posted: Updated:

CINCINNATI (AP) - Billy Hamilton hit an RBI double in the 10th inning to lift the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.

Tucker Barnhart walked with one out in the 10th. Arismendy Alcantara pinch-ran for him and went to second on Daniel Hudson's (0-1) errant pickoff attempt.

After a groundout, Hamilton lined a double to right, giving the Reds consecutive wins for the first time since completing a four-game winning streak on April 12.

Michael Lorenzen (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win.

Adam Duvall had a three-run home run for the Reds.

Josh Harrison homered twice and Andrew McCutchen also went deep for Pittsburgh.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • West Virginia prep coach accused of soliciting girl resigns

    West Virginia prep coach accused of soliciting girl resigns

    A West Virginia high school football coach who led his team to three state championships has resigned after being charged in a solicitation case.

    A West Virginia high school football coach who led his team to three state championships has resigned after being charged in a solicitation case.

  • Ex-athlete pleads guilty in attack on 2 men he saw kissing

    Ex-athlete pleads guilty in attack on 2 men he saw kissing

    A former Marshall University football player has pleaded guilty to two battery charges in an attack on two men he saw kissing.

    A former Marshall University football player has pleaded guilty to two battery charges in an attack on two men he saw kissing.

  • Coaches keep their players safe for the first day of football practice

    Coaches keep their players safe for the first day of football practice

    Monday, July 31 2017 7:49 PM EDT2017-07-31 23:49:08 GMT
    High school football practices kick off across the seaonHigh school football practices kick off across the seaon

    High schools across the region began their fall football practices Monday, July 31st. These next few weeks are all about getting used to the heat and humidity Shady Spring High Head Coach, Vince Culicerto, was excited to be back on the field, but made sure his players stayed safe and hydrated during the hot temperatures.     "There are certain times where temperatures get so hot that they're suppose to practice without their helmets and we keep our eye ...

    High schools across the region began their fall football practices Monday, July 31st. These next few weeks are all about getting used to the heat and humidity Shady Spring High Head Coach, Vince Culicerto, was excited to be back on the field, but made sure his players stayed safe and hydrated during the hot temperatures.     "There are certain times where temperatures get so hot that they're suppose to practice without their helmets and we keep our eye ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.