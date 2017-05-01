2 on motorcycle killed in crash with SUV in Virginia - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

2 on motorcycle killed in crash with SUV in Virginia

Posted: Updated:
One person killed in Mercer County crash One person killed in Mercer County crash

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say a man and a woman on a motorcycle were killed in a crash with an SUV.

Suffolk police say in a statement that the operator and passenger of a motorcycle collided with an SUV Monday afternoon.

Officers say the man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.