2 on motorcycle killed in crash with SUV in Virginia

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say a man and a woman on a motorcycle were killed in a crash with an SUV.

Suffolk police say in a statement that the operator and passenger of a motorcycle collided with an SUV Monday afternoon.

Officers say the man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.