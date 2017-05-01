Powerball ticket worth $1M sold in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A Powerball ticket sold in northern West Virginia is worth $1 million from the latest drawing.

The West Virginia Lottery says on its website that a ticket sold at a convenience store in Shinnston matched the first five numbers in Saturday's drawing. The winner had not claimed the ticket as of Monday.

The numbers drawn were 22, 23, 24, 45 and 62. The Powerball was 5.

Because there was no jackpot winner from Saturday, the jackpot for Wednesday's drawing climbed to $130 million.

