Mercer County Sheriff's Department Adds 2 New Deputies

There's 2 new faces at the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.  Jamie Conner and Matthew Altice had their first day on the force on May 1, 2017.  26 year old Conner is originally from Monroe County and moved to Mercer County for his new job. He said he's been nervous but confident on his first day. 

When asked what he hopes to bring to the department, Conner said, "Some young blood, helping hand anything I can do to help the guys out just give them some extra hands on deck." 

He said he hopes to be a benefit the community. 

