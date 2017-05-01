High Winds Blow Tree Down On New Bluefield WV Police Cruiser

A new police cruiser at the Bluefield West Virginia Police Department has just minor damage after high winds cause a tree to fall down on it on May 1, 2017. Brandy Smith sent a picture to 59News. It happened this morning around 11:30 a.m. in the La Fiesta parking lot in Bluefield, Virginia. Smith said the Bluefield Virginia Fire Department assisted in removing the tree from the vehicle.

Smith, who is a waitress at La Fiesta, said, "We came out to check and we were expecting maybe a branch but there was actually literally a tree across a police vehicle."

Smith says a crew was on the way to clean-up the scene.