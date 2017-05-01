Burglary Suspect Found Passed Out On 4-Wheeler In Mercer County

Mercer County Deputies are investigating a burglary case that occurred in the Princeton area around 11:30 a.m. on Monday May 1, 2017. An arrest has been made but deputies didn't have to go far to find the suspect.

Detective K. M. Saddler said he responded to a home on Greasy Ridge Road. There the suspect, Jesse Parks, was found passed out in the garage of a home.

Saddler said, "The male subject entered through a side door, placed items on a 4-wheeler. He was under the influence of narcotics and possibility alcohol. He passed out on the 4-wheeler."

Parks was arraigned Monday morning. Parks is charged with Burglary, Destruction of Property, and Attempt to Commit Grand Larceny.

When the suspect woke up, Saddler said, "He advised that he was looking for a horse. The complainant actually found him in his son's garage and that's when he contacted 911."

Parks reportedly attempted to steal an ATV and a gasoline container.