A fire department in Raleigh County is bringing back a familiar face to lead it.

The Ghent Fire Department has voted Jim Belcher, former fire chief, to take over again. The Board of Directors for the fire department must now approve it.

It will hold a public meeting Monday, May 8, 2017 for that. Rick Morrison, current Ghent fire chief, said he is retiring.

Belcher was unavailable to comment on camera Monday, May 1, 2017.

