ROBBERY: Local Beckley Church Robbed

A local church in Beckley was robbed this weekend. According to the Beckley Police Department, at least one suspect stole a heat pump from the Memorial Baptist Church on South Kanawha Street.

In the process the suspected criminal did thousands of dollars worth of damage. Church officials tell 59 News they made it out with one of their air conditioning units.

So far officers have no suspects in custody, but have recovered surveillance video from a nearby business and are working to identify anyone involved.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest police urge you to contact the Beckley Police Department or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia.