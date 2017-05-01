Outdoor Businesses Prepare For Severe Weather

Outdoor businesses in our area spent Monday, May 1, 2017 preparing for severe weather.

Places like Shady Side Market in Raleigh County can't take any chances. That's why owners there are doing all they can to protect their large collection of flowers.

They told 59News it would take a lot of moving around.

"We're looking at high winds today, so probably you'll see a lot of these hanging baskets actually come down, sit on the floor," Terry Clark, Shady Side Market co-owner, said. "Probably everything will sit on the floor. We'll go out and with our taller trees and shrubbery, probably we'll just take the time to lay it down."

Clark said heavy wind doesn't take as much preparation to protect his flowers than frosting. But he told 59News he's still not going to underestimate the strength of the severe weather.

