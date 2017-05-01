Fundraiser Raises Thousands for the Women's Resource Center

A weekend long pop culture event that works to raise awareness and money for domestic violence wrapped up yesterday (4/30).

Causeacon took place this Friday (4/28) through Sunday (4/20) at the Armory in Beckley.

People dressed up as their favorite comic book characters. This was the very first year they were able to put the fundraiser on and participants say it was a success. "It was so much fun, there were so many things to do, you were never bored. You had video game rooms, you had classes, panels, cosplay contest to go to, watching all the costumes," said the winner of best in show for Causeacon, Jennifer Peake.

All proceeds from the event go straight to the Women's Resource Center to help those suffering from domestic violence.

This year they were able to raise $25,000 with over 1,000 people in attendance over the weekend.