Raleigh County Sheriff's Department Shooting Range Undergoing Major Renovations

The Raleigh County Commission is funding a project of more than $100,000 to upgrade the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department shooting range.

Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputy Sgt. Randy White is a pretty good shot. He said the gun training environment for deputies needs to see improvement.

"We're kind of limited to some of the stuff we that we could do," Sgt. White said. "We tried to do the best we could. We put together several scenarios."

Sgt. White is getting his wish. The Raleigh County Commission is turning the old shooting range off of Sweeneysburg Road into a Class A gun training center.

A brand new sniper range, classroom for shooting matches and classes and a woods search range will be added. Crews also put in barriers between the shooting ranges there during the winter.

The project funding will come from the Raleigh County Commission's law enforcement fund.

"Obviously it had been neglected as you can see, the building we have here, you know the roof is falling in," Dave Tolliver, Raleigh County commissioner, said. "And they didn't really have any place to go to shoot unless they went to another range in the city or out in the county."

By the time it's finished, Sgt. White said this shooting range will be one of, if not the top in the state.

"Here at the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, we've got a higher standard," Sgt. White said. "We try to make a higher standard for ourselves than we do any other department in the state when it comes to shooting and handling firearms."

Tolliver said the entire project will be completed sometime by 2019.

