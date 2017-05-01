Miners Get Healthcare Benefits for Life

West Virginia Lawmakers have finally come to an agreement that will give former coal miners permanent healthcare benefits.

"It's everything you work for," said Joe Reynolds. As a former coal miner for 36 years, Reynolds is relieved he is getting the healthcare benefits he was promised years ago. "This funding is critical for people to maintain their homes, have their healthcare benefits as far as medications and so on," said Reynolds.

Not only is this a weight off of his shoulders, he said this is crucial for the lives of coal miners just like himself who spent years underground in a dangerous health environment. "It effected my lungs, my spine, my hearing and eyesight, a lot of things," said Reynolds.

He's not alone. As a former coal miner who spent more than 20 years down in the mines, Brett Dillon said his healthcare benefits are something he and 22,000 other miners can't live without. "Are they going to make the choice of whether they eat or buy their medications?" said Dillon. With those worries a thing of the past, now the question is, when will they get their pensions they paid in for? "People that's worked for and paid into it all their lives, they deserve the reward," said Reynolds. It's that reward they said they are going to fight for. "It might be a long, hard fight like this one, but I will not give up," said Dillon.

Congressman Evan Jenkins, who has been by these coal miners sides since the beginning, said he won't give up until promises are paid. "It does need to be fixed, and I am the sponsor of the legislation, and we are going to keep pushing to do that," said Jenkins.

This is expected to be signed by President Donald Trump this weekend.

The next step for these miners is getting their pensions secured. Lawmakers said they will fight until the end to get these hard working men and women what they were promised.