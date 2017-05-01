April the giraffe’s baby has a name - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

April the giraffe’s baby has a name

HARPURSVILLE, NY (WCMH) — April the giraffe’s baby finally has a name.

Following several days of voting, Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y., revealed the little male’s name as Tajiri.

Fans were able to cast a vote to help name April’s baby and it eventually came down to “Allysa’s Choice.” Allysa, the calf’s keeper, decided on the name Tajiri, which means “hope.”

Voting for the name ended yesterday. Other names that fans could pick from were:

· Apollo
· Geoffrey
· Gio
· Harpur
· Noah
· Ollie
· Patch
· Patches
· Unity

