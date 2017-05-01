State Police investigate bank robbery in Iaeger

West Virginia State Troopers are on the scene of a Bank Robbery in Iaeger. A man entered Pioneer Community Bank with a handgun at around 11:35 a.m. on Monday, May 1, 2017 and demanded money. He apparently ran from the scene and was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There is no word on the suspect's identity at this time. He is described as a white man who stands at around 6-feet tall. He was wearing camouflage coveralls and a face mask. Troopers are searching for the man, and a tracking dog is being used to assist with the search.

According to a release from the bank, none of the bank employees were injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Welch Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-436-2101 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867). Anonymous information can also be left at the CrimeStoppersWV web site or by using the P3 Tips App on your phone or mobile device.