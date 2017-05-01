Arrest made in Bluefield after shots fired at police officer

A man who was out on bond and awaiting two trials is arrested in another incident with police in Bluefield, WV. Benjamin Allen, 30, was arrested on Sunday, April 30, 2017 after police said he fired a shot at officers during a chase. It happened between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.on Greenbrier St. in Bluefield. No officers were injured and the officers did not return fire.

The incident began when police tried to pull over a car that was swerving down the road. When the car finally stopped Mr. Allen jumped out of the vehicle and ran off. The driver, Jan Williams of Bluefield, stayed in the car and was charged with fleeing from police.

Allen was arrested later in the afternoon on Sunday. He was charged with three counts of attempted murder of a police officer. The weapon used to fire the shot was recovered in the area where he ran from police. He is also facing charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, fleeing, brandishing and domestic assault. Those charges stem from a previous incident where Mr. Allen ran from officers.