Thieves steal heat pump from Beckley church

Police are asking for help from the community to track down the people who took a heat pump from Memorial Baptist Church over the weekend of April 29 and 30, 2017. The heat pump was taken and investigators said the suspects did thousands of dollars in damage to the church's HVAC system.

Detectives are currently trying to locate witnesses and video surveillance from nearby businesses. Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1708. Tips can also be left with CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867). Anonymous information can also be left at the CrimeStoppers web site or by using the P3 Tips App on your phone or mobile device.