Victim in fatal Tazewell County accident identified

State Troopers in Virginia are investigating an accident that happened in Tazewell County on Sunday, April 30, 2017. According to investigators, a 1987 Ford Ranger pickup truck ran off the road on Route 19 at around 10:25 p.m. It occurred abut 300 feet north of the intersection with Route 639.

Troopers said the driver Anthony K. Boardwine, 33, of Cedar Bluff, VA ran off the left side of the highway, overcorrected and crossed back over Route 19 and then ran off the right side of the road, where the truck rolled over. Mr. Boardwine was apparently not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was taken to Tazewell Community Hospital where he died of his injuries. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.