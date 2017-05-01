Marshall students collect donated hair for young patients

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Marshall University students have collected more than 20 feet (6.2 meters) of hair to benefit young medical patients.

WMUL-FM executive director Adam Rogers says in a news release that $145 in donations was collected at the 10th annual Hair for the Herd event last week at Marshall's Student Center Plaza in Huntington. Haircuts were provided by the Paramount Beauty Academy.

The hair and the money will be given to the nonprofit group Children with Hair Loss. The group makes wigs at no cost to children and young adults facing medically related hair loss.

Online:

http://www.childrenwithhairloss.us

