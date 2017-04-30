Dollar General Opens in Ghent - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Dollar General Opens in Ghent

GHENT -

A new business opens up in a remote part of Raleigh County. 

Dollar General has a new store in Ghent on Flat Top Road. It opened up the afternoon of Sunday, April 30, 2017. This Dollar General brings nearly a dozen jobs to the area.

"It's going to be a great store for the community, provide a lot of stuff for the customers so they don't have to travel farther down the road," Lisa Galford, Ghent Dollar General manager, said. "I'm really excited to have it."

The new location is still looking to hire a couple more employees. This Dollar General will be open everyday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

