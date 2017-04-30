Woodrow Wilson High School Student Honored by U.S. Department of Education

A Woodrow Wilson High School student is recognized for her academic excellence.

Senior Larissa Tyree has been selected as a semifinalist for this year's U.S. Presidential Scholars competition. The U.S.Department of Education chose her and 723 other semi finalists from a pool of more than 5,000 other candidates.

Tyree was picked because of her SAT and ACT scores, application essays and recommendations from her teachers.

"I've worked really hard throughout my high school career to get those test scores and have the knowledge and reach with my teachers to have recommendations that I think are necessary to achieve such an award," Tyree said.

Tyree now has a chance to be chosen for the final round of the competition. She said she will attend Columbia University after graduation.

From there, she hopes to go to medical school.

