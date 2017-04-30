Tazewell County Church Recognizes Local Law Enforcement

Parkview Baptist Church in Bluefield, VA hosted local police officers and Tazewell Sheriff's deputies as special guests on Sunday, April 30, 2017.

The theme of the sermon was unsung heroes. Pastor Jim Drake said the purpose of this church service is to remind law enforcement and emergency workers how important they are.

"All around the nation and all around the world, we see that appreciation eroding for our law enforcement and for all of our first responders," Drake said. "So I think it's important for us, when we can, to be able to show them as much love as we can."

The unsung heroes sermon for law enforcement is an annual event that started in 2014.

