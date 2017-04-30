Bluefield State College Men's Tennis Wins 6th Straight NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional

Bluefield State College Men's Tennis (No. 1 Regional) captured a sixth consecutive NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional as it defeated Mercyhurst University (No. 5 Regional) on Sunday, April 30, 2017.

Everything is left on the court for these college tennis players in the months of spring. Sunday's Atlantic Regional round is a stepping stone to their ultimate goal: winning a national title.

Guillermo Cortes, Bluefield State senior, said that's how he wants to end his collegiate tennis career.

"It's special because we have the chance to go to nationals once again," Cortes said. "I've been here four years at Bluefield State and all four times we've played in the regionals. And for us, this is important because this season has been really tough."

The Big Blues have earned the rights to hold the past six regional rounds of the tournament at Bluefield City Courts. Every time the team has won.

Playing host for this event does more for Bluefield State College than just giving it a home court advantage. It allows the college to showcase Bluefield to all the other tennis programs from around the nation passing through.

"It's very hot," Cormac McCooey, a Mercyhurst tennis player, said. "Different conditions than we're used to having in Erie, PA. I like it a lot though. You get a good tan, so I can't complain."

Bluefield State's winning tradition in the men's tennis Atlantic Regional continued Sunday as it took down Mercyhurst 5-1. The Big Blues are now just one of 16 teams left with a chance to win it all.

They're headed to Florida next week for the final rounds of the NCAA Division II tournament.

"At a small school, we're used to driving a 15 passenger van," Louis Belt, Bluefield State head coach, said. "A chance to get on an airplane and go to the national tournament with the rest of the top teams in the country. It's a great reward and something exciting to play for."

Bluefield State men's tennis will play the winner of the Western Regional match between UC San Diego and Azusa Pacific University that's scheduled for Monday, May 1, 2017.

Here are the final results of the matches between Bluefield State and Mercyhurst, provided by Cole Sulmonetti, Bluefield State College sports information coordinator:

Singles competition

1. Platon Gud (BSCMT17) vs. Nenad Terzic (MER-M) 6-3, 3-6, unfinished

2. Anthony Braem (BSCMT17) vs. Cormac McCooey (MER-M) 6-3, 2-2, unfinished

3. Alexandr Rudenco (BSCMT17) def. Joaquin Aguilera (MER-M) 6-4, 6-2

4. Giorgi Datashvili (BSCMT17) def. Sebastian Pardo (MER-M) 6-3, 6-1

5. Ignacio Pulido (BSCMT17) vs. Conor McCooey (MER-M) 6-0, 4-6, 1-2, unfinished

6. Luca Ockernahl (BSCMT17) def. Arseniy Sklyarov (MER-M) 6-1, 6-3

Doubles competition

1. Nenad Terzic/Cormac McCooey (MER-M) def. Giorgi Datashvili/Luca Ockernahl (BSCMT17) 8-3

2. Platon Gud/Ignacio Pulido (BSCMT17) def. Conor McCooey/Joaquin Aguilera (MER-M) 8-6

3. Anthony Braem/Alexandr Rudenco (BSCMT17) def. Sebastian Pardo/Arseniy Sklyarov (MER-M) 8-3

