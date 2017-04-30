The cause behind Cause-a-con

This weekend, people had the opportunity to visit a pop culture convention for a good cause.

"When you see people having fun and smiling, you just look back two years into planning and think it was really worth it. All of the energy is really rubbing off," said Libbi Massey, Event Organizer.

At Cause-a-con, people had the chance to play video games, shop from local cosplay vendors and raise awareness for an important cause. The main goal of the event is to raise awareness for the Women's Resource Center.

The three day convention not only raised awareness for the organization, but it helped generate more than $10,000 in advance ticket sales for the agency. 100% of ticket sales will go directly to the Women's Resource Center to allow them to continue their work in the community.

"It's important to me, because a lot of times you need to put 'fun' in fund raising when you do it, and a lot of times domestic violence and sexual violence are not pretty topics to talk about but when you can have something fun for people to do and they know that it's benefiting a good cause that works with those issues, then it's just a win, win," said Dee Sizemore, Women's Resource Center.

Sunday was the final day for the Cause-a-con Convention.