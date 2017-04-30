YMCA celebrates 38th annual International Dinner

The YMCA celebrated their 38th annual International Dinner this afternoon at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. The dinner celebrated diversity in the community and highlights various cultures in our area. The event also serves as a fundraiser for the YMCA.

All proceeds from the event will benefit their Health and Wellness Programs. It also benefits the YMCA World Service, which helps provide support to YMCA programs in other countries.

"I think that's what the "Y" is all about, our membership base is a diverse melting pot of all ages, incomes and backgrounds, and Raleigh General Hospital, what a great partner. This event wouldn't be possible without Raleigh General," said Jay Rist, YMCA of Southern West Virginia C.E.O.

During the event people could sample food from different countries like Italy, India and Lebanon.