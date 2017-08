The Ansted Police Department is currently investigating a break-in at the Shell gas station in Ansted. It happened last Saturday (4/22) during the early hours in the morning, possibly around 2 a.m.

Police are currently working leads, but are looking to the public for more information.

Anyone with information that can lead to an arrest is encouraged to contact the Fayette County 911 Center or the Ansted Police Department. Any information given can remain anonymous.