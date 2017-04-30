Protesters Crash Trump's PA Rally

Instead of the White House Correspondents dinner, President Trump celebrated his 100th day in office through rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

While many who attended the rally were there in support of Trump, not everyone was. Many protesters got inside the rally, but were soon kicked out after disturbing the event.

It was reported that protesters were taken out for yelling things like "Trump is a traitor."

"It originally had started off peacefully, the local police departments shelves the peaceful protesters into the Trump supporters and then from there there was an arrest of one of our protesters," said a protester, Royal Marti.

State police who assisted with the arrests have yet to released how many they made at the rally.