Active SWV Opens a New Trail in Mount Hope

Active Southern West Virginia is excited to announce there is a new fitness trail opened.

The Mount Hope Phoenix Fitness Trail is a one-mile trail. This one-mile trail will tie into a rail-trail being developed next to the Bechtel Scout Reserve.

The trail is a part of a project that seeks to re-purpose property and make it into something useful for fitness.

Active Southern West Virginia said this will eventually become part of a regional trail system.

For more information on the trail and how to get active you can visit Active Southern West Virginia's website at, https://activeswv.org/