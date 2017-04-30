Active SWV Opens a New Trail in Mount Hope - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Active SWV Opens a New Trail in Mount Hope

By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
MOUNT HOPE -

Active Southern West Virginia is excited to announce there is a new fitness trail opened.

The Mount Hope Phoenix Fitness Trail is a one-mile trail. This one-mile trail will tie into a rail-trail being developed next to the Bechtel Scout Reserve.

The trail is a part of a project that seeks to re-purpose property and make it into something useful for fitness.

Active Southern West Virginia said this will eventually become part of a regional trail system.

For more information on the trail and how to get active you can visit Active Southern West Virginia's website at, https://activeswv.org/

