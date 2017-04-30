Youth detention guard reaches child solicitation plea deal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia juvenile detention center guard has reached a plea agreement on charges that he tried to solicit oral sex online from a police officer posing as a 15-year-old boy.

The Martinsburg Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2oWfKFC ) that James Cameron Coates accepted the plea agreement Friday in Berkeley County Circuit Court.

The 48-year-old told the court that he posted a Craigslist ad for oral sex and was met by a police officer posing as a 15-year-old boy in August.

The former employee of the Vicki V. Douglas Juvenile Detention Center pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of solicitation in the indictment, which is punishable by two to 10 years in jail. The state has offered to suspend jail time for five years of supervised probation.

He will be sentenced June 26.

