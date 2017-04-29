ROAD REOPENS: Mercer County Road Closed Due to Dangerous Conditions

UPDATE: Saturday evening Mercer County Dispatchers received a call regarding a tree down on Low Gap Road.

The Princeton Fire Department was able to clear the tree and down power lines out of the road.

This morning (4/30) crews reopened the road and power was restored to the 200 residents who lost it.

Just before 5:00 p.m. Mercer County Dispatchers received a call regarding a tree down on Low Gap Road. A tree fell causing the initial but that tree has since been cleared off the road by the Princeton Fire Department. This road will be closed until emergency crews can secure down telephone lines.

Currently Appalachian Power, Frontier, and the Princeton Fire Department are on scene working to secure safety.

Park Avenue up to Low Gap Road has been closed to traffic and will remain closed until the Department of Highways feels it is safe to open back up.

Currently, Appalachian Power reports there are over 200 power outages in the area around Low Gap Road. Crews are working to restore power and open the road back up to the public.