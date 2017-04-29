EPA Removes Website Info on Climate Change - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

EPA Removes Website Info on Climate Change

By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
People participated in climate change protests all across the nation and in response the United States Environmental Protection Agency made some changes themselves.

The EPA removed most of the information on climate change from its' website.

A press release from the agency said the website is being updated to "reflect the approach of new leadership." EPA Administrator, Scott Pruitt, has previously expressed doubt about the reasons for climate change.   

Environmental groups were troubled by the agency's decision to remove the information.

